SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hinton's Caleb Holmes gives Blackhawks offense a major boost

HINTON, Iowa — Caleb Holmes is making his dreams come true.

When he was 10 years old, Holmes walked the hardwood of the basketball court at Hinton High School, dreaming about the day he would get to suit up for the Blackhawks.

All throughout his time playing youth basketball and travel ball, his main focus was someday playing on the floor of “The Barn,” in front of the home fans.

Fast forward to his senior year, and Holmes is giving those fans quite a show.

Holmes put up a dominant performance at home last Tuesday against Trinity Christian, scoring 32 points on 13-of-17 shooting with five 3-pointers and 10 rebounds, as the Blackhawks beat the Tigers, 77-37.

That sounds like an impressive night, but it isn’t even close to a career high for Holmes, who scored 43 points last February in an overtime win against Sioux Central.

It’s often a surprise for Holmes when he finds out after the game just how many points he scored.

“I don’t really know the point total until the very end,” Holmes said. “I just go out there to play basketball, and eventually it just kind of happens that way. I’ve just got some really good teammates who give me the ball, and a lot of times when I have those games, they seem to happen at home now that I’m thinking about it. The atmosphere, that’s where most of my best games have been, at home.”

For his 32-point performance against the Tigers, Holmes has been chosen as the Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

Holmes is a multi-tool weapon on the floor for the Blackhawks. His 255 points scored is by far the most on the team, and is currently tops in the War Eagle Conference. He also leads the team with 24 3-pointers and 28 steals, second most in the War Eagle Conference.

For as long as Hinton coach John Spies has known Holmes, he has been a big-time scorer.

“He’s always been able to score,” Spies said. “The more and more he plays, he sees the floor a lot better. As he gets older and understands the speed of varsity basketball, all of those other extra stats have certainly improved, but the scoring has been there. Maybe not to the tune of where it is now, but he has always been a pretty good scorer.”

Holmes immediately made an impact as a freshman in 2018-2019, finishing fifth on the team with 115 total points, while also collecting 23 steals on the year. When he was sophomore, it became apparent that Holmes was going to be a problem for opposing defenses.

In a game against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in January of 2020, he scored 39 points in a 74-63 Hinton loss where the Blackhawks nearly pulled off an epic comeback, with a 30-point fourth quarter.

That's when Holmes began to gain a reputation around the region.

“He was young, and our conference is usually full of senior talent and junior talent,” Spies said. “Sophomores don’t always get a ton of attention, but certainly, that game, by the time he was a junior, there was no doubt at that point.”

Once he started to put up huge point totals, things changed for Holmes. Defenses started putting more pressure on him, and guarded him much closer.

Rather than get flustered by the increased attention, Holmes saw it as an opportunity for some other Blackhawks to shine.

“I think sometimes it’s a blessing in disguise, because if it takes a lot of attention on me, then it opens up my teammates,” Holmes said. “It allows them to get open, and that is where the assists start to come. It all just kind of works in our favor sometimes.”

Last year, Holmes went over the 1,000-point mark for his high school career. He passed the mark on the night he scored 43 against the Rebels, which the Blackhawks won in overtime in the final regular season game of the year.

Out of all his big games, that one was the most special for the Hinton senior so far, and while his point totals can be eye-popping, scoring is not what he cares about most.

Passing the ball and picking apart opposing defenses is his focus, and he is currently third in the War Eagle Conference with 38 assists.

“I think my best skill is just seeing the open guy,” Holmes said. “I have pretty good court vision just from playing so long, and I’d say my basketball IQ is pretty high. Points really, it’s not my main focus. I think I’m a better passer than I am a scorer, to be honest.”

Holmes plans to play college ball next year, but hasn’t yet decided where he will go.

Before he worries about that though, he still has a senior year to finish up, and more games to win on the basketball court where his dream started all those years ago.

“To be able to go out there and play during the week in front of a ton of friends and family, it’s really a blessing,” Holmes said. “It’s really awesome. I’ve dreamed about it since I was a little kid.”

