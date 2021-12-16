SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Okoboji's Lucas Lorenzen can't be slowed down

Lucas Lorenzen is not a secret anymore.

But it doesn’t matter. He dominates anyway.

Through the first three games of the season, the 6-foot-4 Okoboji senior has put up 107 total points, fifth most in Class 2A.

Lorenzen scored 38 points in the Pioneers’ Dec. 3 season opening 61-59 win over MOC-Floyd Valley, and then topped that performance with 40 points against Sibley-Ocheyedan on Dec. 7.

For his impressive start to the season, and his 40 point performance against the Generals, Lorenzen has been selected as the Journal’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

Lorenzen has been a key part of the team’s offense ever since his freshman season, and led the team in scoring in both his sophomore and junior years. Through three games this year, he leads the Pioneers in scoring by 69 points.

“He is an absolute difference maker for us,” Okoboji coach Ryan Stumbo said. “It would be that way for any team. As crazy as it sounds, you’re almost not surprised. I’ve been around him since he was a freshman, and he has been a strong contributor for us since he walked in as a freshman.”

In addition to leading the team in scoring, Lorenzen also leads the Pioneers in 3-pointers, rebounds, and steals, while tying for the team lead in blocks.

“I just think that my teammates, they do a heck of a job getting me open and getting me the ball,” Lorenzen said. “The situations that I’ve worked on in the offseason and all throughout the summer, it’s just really starting to pay off for me. My teammates do a heck of a job getting me open, and we take pride in getting each other open and wanting the best for each other. They’ve done nothing but support me.”

Not only has he excelled on offense, but his defense has also taken a big step forward, according to Stumbo.

“You can kind of see that in his rebounding,” Stumbo said. “He’s always been a big rebounder for us, and we need that. But his defense has bene a key piece as well. He has really evolved into a really, really nice two-way player, … we’re really proud of him on that side of the ball too. He brings a lot to our team.”

Lorenzen was eager to come out strong after missing most of his junior season with a foot injury.

After going down in the sixth game of the season against West Lyon, Lorenzen missed a month and a half, returning only in time for the team’s final five games of the season.

Despite playing in only 11 of the team’s 23 contests last year, Lorenzen still managed to lead the team in scoring, with 260 total points.

Missing that much of his junior season was a stressful experience, since that is typically the prime time for college recruiters and coaches to come watch players in person.

But the injury didn’t stop him from taking his next step, as Lorenzen announced in August that he will be playing basketball next season at Dordt University.

For him, the college commitment was a big load off his shoulders.

“I’m still in high school, and I feel like I’m already a part of the program,” Lorenzen said. “They’ve done a super good job of accepting me already, and it feels super good to have that stress off. I don’t necessarily feel like I have to prove myself any more. It’s off my back, and I can just go out and play now.”

Now, after a full offseason of work, Lorenzen comes into the season fully healthy, with the goal of getting the Pioneers back to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.

It won’t be an easy task, with Boyden-Hull, Rock Valley, Central Lyon and Sheldon all lying in wait in Siouxland Conference play, but Okoboji’s star senior seems confident that he and the rest of the Pioneers could be the ones to end that 18 year drought.

“We preach that every day,” Lorenzen said. “Obviously we want to take it one game at a time. We’re not worried about who we’ve got to play in two weeks, but obviously our end goal is to get to state. With this group of guys, we are really invested in each other and really invested in the culture that coach Stumbo has created here with us. We really think we can compete."

It’s not as if teams come in unprepared to face Lorenzen these days. As one of the state’s top scorers, opponents do everything they can to try to contain Lorenzen before he can go off and score 40 points again.

So far, it doesn’t seem to be slowing him down one bit.

“It has been pretty incredible as a coach, and just as a fan of the sport to watch him push through and find ways to contribute for us, even with all the extra attention," Stumbo said.

Whether it be on the court, on the bench, or in the classroom, Stumbo says that Lorenzen has been a great leader for the Pioneers.

“He has been the total package for us, in terms of his work ethic,” Stumbo said. “He’s an incredibly hard worker, he is incredibly passionate about the game, he cares about it enough that he is going to put in the right time and the right quality of work to keep getting better.“

Okoboji will play its next game on Friday, at West Lyon.

Honorable mentions

Landon Blatchford, West Monona boys basketball: Blatchford grabbed 23 rebounds — the third-most in a game this season statewide — in Thursday's win over Kingsley-Pierson.

Braden Graff, West Sioux wrestling: Graff defeated Earlham sophomore Payton Harger in the 120-pound finals on Saturday, to improve to 16-0 on the season.

