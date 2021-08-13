Siouxland basketball coaches optimistic about new shot clock rule

While the shot clock rule will be new for Iowa's teams, the state's neighbors in South Dakota have gotten quite familiar with it. The South Dakota High School Activities Association approved the use of a shot clock for the state’s Class AA teams all the way back in 2008. Now, all of South Dakota’s basketball levels have one, with Class B finally adopting the clock in 2018.

Dakota Valley head boys coach Jason Kleis is convinced that Iowa’s players, fans, and coaches will love how the 35-second shot clock impacts the pace of the game.

“There is just no negative to it,” Kleis said. “In South Dakota, I haven’t heard one negative thought or one negative comment about it through the years. Everyone loves it. I think from the game’s perspective, it not only helps with taking the stalling out of the equation, but it also takes so much guesswork out as a coach.”

Over on the girls basketball side, Unity Christian head coach Jay Schuiteman isn’t worried about his team struggling to adapt to the new rule, as the Knights already play an up-tempo and speedy style of basketball.

The Knights have also experienced the shot clock before, while playing games against South Dakota schools like Sioux Falls Christian. According to Schuiteman, playing with a clock “doesn’t seem to be a problem” for his players.