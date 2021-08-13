Siouxland basketball coaches optimistic about new shot clock rule

The shot clock is officially on its way to Iowa high school basketball.
Earlier this week, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) and Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) announced in a joint statement that Iowa’s high school basketball teams will be using a 35-second shot clock during games beginning in the 2022-2023 season.
The decision makes Iowa the 10th state to adopt the shot clock for high school basketball, with the others being Washington, California, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Dakota, South Dakota, Georgia, and Rhode Island, and was prompted by a ruling from the National Federation of High School Coaches that allowed each state athletic association to adopt a shot clock beginning in 2022-2023, though a proposal for a nationwide shot clock mandate was not approved.
Among area coaches, it seems to be welcome news.
“(I’m) definitely happy,” Sioux City East boys basketball coach Ras Vanderloo said. “I don’t see us changing what we do much. We try to play fast, and hopefully it doesn’t affect us. But I think its good for the game, good for the state, and good for the kids. There are just a lot of positives in the whole deal.”
While the shot clock rule will be new for Iowa's teams, the state's neighbors in South Dakota have gotten quite familiar with it. The South Dakota High School Activities Association approved the use of a shot clock for the state’s Class AA teams all the way back in 2008. Now, all of South Dakota’s basketball levels have one, with Class B finally adopting the clock in 2018.
Dakota Valley head boys coach Jason Kleis is convinced that Iowa’s players, fans, and coaches will love how the 35-second shot clock impacts the pace of the game.
“There is just no negative to it,” Kleis said. “In South Dakota, I haven’t heard one negative thought or one negative comment about it through the years. Everyone loves it. I think from the game’s perspective, it not only helps with taking the stalling out of the equation, but it also takes so much guesswork out as a coach.”
Over on the girls basketball side, Unity Christian head coach Jay Schuiteman isn’t worried about his team struggling to adapt to the new rule, as the Knights already play an up-tempo and speedy style of basketball.
The Knights have also experienced the shot clock before, while playing games against South Dakota schools like Sioux Falls Christian. According to Schuiteman, playing with a clock “doesn’t seem to be a problem” for his players.
“The only thing is that the way we play, usually we're not patient enough to take 35 seconds on the offensive end,” Schuiteman said. “I’m looking forward to it. I think it's a good thing, and I think it’s going to end up being more strategy at the end of games. Some of these teams want to try to stall and slow things down. We like to play fast pace, so I think we’ll take it in stride.”
“The only thing I said is that our benches have to be a little more on top of it. They’ll have to let us know when the clock is running down.”
Newell-Fonda girls coach Dick Jungers is also looking forward to the new rule, saying that he believes his team can be successful both with and without a clock. Jungers’ Mustangs squad has won each of the past three Class 1A state titles.
According to Jungers, the biggest positive he anticipates from the new clock is an increase in late game, or end of quarter, drama.
“It’ll make end of quarter and end of game situations a lot more exciting,” Jungers said. “Especially when you get to playoff time and state time, they’re trying to milk a minute ten to a minute off the clock at the end of the quarter to make sure they have the last second shot. Coaches now won’t have that luxury. They might have to wait until 30 seconds left to get the last shot now. Those are some things that I think may enhance the game, and require some more play-calling.”
Like some of the other coaches, Jungers doesn’t seem too nervous that the clock will dramatically change anything about the way most Iowa teams play.
“Scouting all these teams over the years, very rarely is there a possession that lasts longer than 35 seconds. Very rarely” Jungers said. “A lot of people have reservations, and they’ll say it’ll create sloppy play or whatnot. But other levels have made it work and learned to adjust.”
One potential challenge for smaller schools is the cost of the shot clocks themselves, which can cost upwards of $5,000 for newer models, though cheaper options can be found. Schools will also have to find a person to operate the clock during games.
"I think there is probably some concerns with some on those aspects," Jungers said. "But I was on the basketball advisory committee probably seven or eight years ago and that topic came up every year while I was on there."
"This has been talked about for a long time."