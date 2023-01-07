Siouxland boys basketball roundup: Bishop Heelan blows past South Sioux; Dakota Valley ekes out win against Le Mars, East beats Fort Dodge

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Carter Kuehl scored 27 points and Matt Noll added 22 as the Bishop Heelan boys swept past South Sioux City 81-66 in the Mini Dome Thursday night.

Sean Schaefer and Quinn Olson contributed 10 and 9 points, respectively, for the Crusaders, who improved to 7-1.

Anthony Earth's game-high 27 points topped four Cardinals in double figures. Manny Paul was next with 13, followed by Carsten Calvillo (12) and Randy Decora (10).

The teams were tied at 16 after the first quarter, but Heelan went on a run to take a 22-16 halftime lead. The Cardinals closed the gap to 37-34 at the end of three quarters but the Crusaders outscored South Sioux 28-16 in the final stanza to pull away.

Dakota Valley 60, Le Mars 55

Reigning South Dakota Class A Player of the Year Isaac Bruns poured in 26 points as the top-ranked Panthers withstood a fourth-quarter rally by the Bulldogs Thursday night to remain unbeaten.

Randy Rosenquist added 15 points and Jaxson Wingert had 13 for Dakota Valley, who improved to 5-0.

Le Mars jumped out to a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter but the Panthers rallied to take a 28-27 advantage at halftime. Dakota Valley outscored the Bulldogs 19-9 in the third quarter, but Le Mars closed the gap late by outscoring the Panthers by six points in the final stanza.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Le Mars, who fell to 2-4.

Sioux City East 75, Fort Dodge 34

Three Black Raiders scored in double figures as East improved to 9-0 Thursday night.

Senior Brandt VanDyke led with 16 points, senior Preston Dobbs added 15 and junior Fitzy Grant had 10.

VanDyke also contributed a team-high six rebounds and a blocked shot, while Cole Ritchie pulled down five boards and had 7 assists.

Javino Jondle led the Dodgers with 16 points.

Remsen St. Mary's 45, Kingsley-Pierson 35

Jaxon Bunkers scored 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the unbeaten Hawks to a non-conference win on the road Thursday night.

Collin Homan added 10 pounds for No. 7 ranked Remsen St. Mary's, which improved to 7-0.

Beau Goodwin, Boston Doeschot and Evan Neumann all had eight points for the Panthers, who fell to 5-4.

Ponca 59, Lawton-Bronson 39

Tucker McGill scored 22 points and Dalton Lamprecht-added 18 to lead the Indians to a home victory in an interstate contest Thursday night.

Gage Semple led the Eagles with 21 points.

Ponca improved to 6-3, while Lawton-Bronson slipped to 2-6.

Wakefield 70, Woodbury Central 16

The Trojans led from start to finish as they cruised past the Wildcats on the road Thursday night, improving to 8-2.

Joe DeStigter had six points for Woodbury Central, which fell to 2-5.

Newell-Fonda 83, Estherville Lincoln Central 48

Carter Sievers scored a game-high 28 points and Ryan Greenfield added 21 as the Mustangs improved to 3-0.

Cael Miller had 12 points and Jordan Jensen added 10 for the Midgets, who fell to 3-3.

Sheldon 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50

Blake Radke scored 18 points and Anthony Provost added 16 as the Orabs won their first game of the season Thursday night.

Sam Schnepf scored 17 points and Sam Chambers added 15 points for the Generals, which slipped to 0-6. Sheldon improved to 1-7.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44

The Trojans improved to 52-44 with a home victory Thursday night.

Jake Rath led the Bears with 26 points and Carter Kvols added 10.

L-C-C fell to 7-4, while Cedar improved to 8-1.

Bloomfield 42, Hartington-Newcastle 32

Layne Warrior scored 16 points to lead the Bees to a non-conference victory Thursday night.

Riley Sudbeck's nine points were the most for the Wildcats, who fell to 2-7.

Wayne 45, Norfolk Catholic 34

Carter Junck scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils to a non-conference victory Thursday night.

Wayne improved to 9-3, while the Knights fell to 5-4.

South O'Brien 46, Akron-Westfield 35

Boston Riedemann scored 15 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference victory Thursday night.

South O'Brien improved to 5-2.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Westerners, who fell to 1-6.

Sioux Central 58, Storm Lake St. Mary's 13

Carter Boettcher scored 15 points and Jacob Hargens added 12 for the Rebels as they remained unbeaten Thursday night.

Bennett Smith had 10 points for the Panthers, who fell to 0-6. Sioux Central improved to 6-0.