Siouxland boys basketball roundup: Central Lyon boys stay unbeaten, K-P defeats Hinton

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- Reece Vander Zee scored 25 points to lead the top-ranked Central Lyon boys past rival West Lyon 72-60 Monday night.

Returning first-time all-stater Zach Lutmer added 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Lions, who remained unbeaten at 8-0. Ephraim Hoefert added 14 points for Central Lyon, ranked No. 1 in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Class 2A poll released Monday.

Devan Van Wyhe's 17 points led three West Lyon players in double figures. Darren Meyer and Trevor Ciesielski each added 12 points for the Wildcats, who fell to 5-2.

Kingsley-Pierson 67, Hinton 48

The Panthers improved to 6-4 with a non-conference victory Monday night.

Carson Peirce scored 14 points and Kyle Leary added 11 for the Blackhawks, who fell to 5-2.

No individual statistics werre immediately available for K-P.

Cherokee 71, West Monona 64

Aiden Comstock scored 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Braves to a non-conference victory Monday night.

Coy Lewis added 16 points and Jacob Hurd had 10 for Cherokee, which improved to 2-5.

No individual statistics werre immediately available for the Spartans, who fell to 4-5.

Alta-Aurelia 70, WOodbury Central 43

Jack Bloom scored 24 points to lead the Warriors to a non-conference win Monday night.

Braden Sonksen added 12 points for A-A, which improved to 6-2.

No individual statistics werre immediately available for the Wildcats, who fell to 2-7.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Sheldon 57

Lance Berends scored 28 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Hawks to a non-conference victory Monday night.

Kooper Ebel contributed 26 points and 11 rebounds and Keevyn Jacobsma had 10 points for H-M-S, which improved to 6-2.

Ryan Vollink and Blake Radke each scored 15 points to lead the Orabs, who fell to 2-8.

George Little-Rock 49, Sioux Center 46

Drew Denekas scored 16 points as the Mustangs won a narrow Siouxland Conference victory Monday night.

Kylar Fritz's 16 points led the Warriors, who slipped to 5-3. G-L-R improved to 6-3.

Harris-Lake Park 71, Sibley-Ocheyedan 50

Justus Voss scored 23 points and 10 rebounds and Tyce Gunderson added 20 points to lead the Wolves to a non-conference victory Monday night.

Caleb Hemphill added 10 points for H-P, which improved to 2-2.

Sam Schnepf scored 15 points and Javier Martinez added 10 for the Generals, who fell to 0-8.

GTRA 70, East Sac County 56

The Titans improved to 6-3 with a win Monday night.

Luke Wright and Ryan Clair each scored 17 points and Karter Ludwig added 10 for the Raiders, who slipped to 2-5.