Siouxland boys basketball: Western Christian tops Remsen St. Mary's; Dakota Valley, Ponca, MOC-FV also win

HULL, Iowa -- Chandler Pollema 17 points to lead the Western Christian boys past Remsen St. Mary's 55-46 in a battle of state-ranked teams Thursday night.

Tate VanRegenmorter added 11 points for the Wolfpack, ranked No. 3 in the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Class 2A poll this week.

Ryan Willman was the only Remsen St. Mary's player in double-figure scoring with 20 points.

The Hawks fell to 12-2, while the Wolfpack improved to 14-1.

Dakota Valley 73, Sioux Falls Christian 57

Reigning South Dakota Class A Player of the Year Isaac Bruns dropped in 26 points Thursday night to help the defending champions Panthers remain unbeaten.

Randy Rosenquist added 15 points and Jaxon Hennies chipped in with 13 for top-ranked Dakota Valley, which improved to 11-0.

Ponca 46, Wynot 28

Dalton Lamprecht scored a game-high 18 points to help the Indians knock off the No. 3-ranked boys team in Nebraska Class D-2 Thursday night.

Dylan Heine's 15 points led the Blue Devils, who dropped to 14-3. Ponca improved to 9-7.

South O'Brien 78, Hinton 37

Boston Riedemann put in 23 points and David Bottjen added 21 in the Wolverines' War Eagle Conference victory Thursday night.

Sawyer Honkomp added 11 for South O'Brien, which moved to 12-4 overall.

Dylan Cobb and Colt Frank topped Hinton's scoring with six points each.

MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Unity Christian 58

Jesse Van Kalsbeek scored 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Dutchmen to a non-conference win over their crosstown rivals Thursday night.

Luke Korver added 15 points and Ayden Klein had 13 for MOC-Floyd Valley, ranked No. 5 in Iowa Class 3A.

The top three scorers for the Knights were Jackson Vogel (16); Dylan Bosma (13); and Braedan Bosma (12).

Unity falls to 6-9, while the Dutchmen move to 13-2.

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Lawton-Bronson 35

Boston Doeschot's 15 points led three players in double figures as the Panthers rolled to an opening round win in the Western Valley Conference Tournament Thursday night.

Beau Goodwin added 12 points and Evan Neumann had 10 for No. 2 seed K-P, which will meet West Monona in the semifinals of the tournament.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who fell to 5-13.

OABCIG 79, Woodbury Central 26

The Falcons improved to 15-0 overall en route to an opening round win in the Western Valley Conference Tournament Thursday night.

Top-seeded OABCIG will meet Westwood in the semifinals of the tournament.

Drew Kluender and Joe DeStigter topped the scoring with six points each for the Wildcats, who dropped to 2-15.

Westwood 62, Ridge View 58

The Rebels improved to 9-9 overall in Thursday night's win in the Western Valley Conference Tournament.

Kellen Jensen scored 15 points and Kyler Wunschel had 13 for the Raptors, who fell to 7-9.

West Monona 76, Siouxland Christian 62

Landon Blatchford and Laken Bellis each scored 21 points as the Spartans won an opening round game in the Western Valley Conference Tournament.

Micah Sorensen added 11 points for West Monona, which improved to 9-8.

No individual statistics were immediately available for the Eagles, who fell to 3-10.

Boyden-Hull 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50

The Comets raised their overall record to 5-10 Thursday night.

Kooper Ebel scored 22 points and Lance Berends had 19 for the Hawks, who fell to 8-7.

No individual statistics were immediately available for Boyden-Hull.

West Lyon 59, West Sioux 54

Carson Hoogeveen's 20 points led three players in double figures in the Wildcats non-conference win Thursday night.

Devan Van Wyhe added 12 points and Darren Meyer had 11 for West Lyon, which improved to 10-3.

No individual statistics were immediately available for West Sioux, which fell to 13-3.

Okoboji 68, Sheldon 58

The Pioneers moved their overall record to 5-12 with a Siouxland Conference win Thursday night.

Anthony Provost scored 17 points and Blake Radke had 12 for the Orabs, who fell to 3-13.