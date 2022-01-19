Siouxland Christian boys basketball eager to grow under Carter Krei

SIOUX CITY — Carter Krei knew that he was going to receive a note from his leading scorer after Tuesday’s game.

Siouxland Christian High School junior Elijah Claeys sends a text message to Krei, who is in his first year coaching the Eagles.

Claeys entered Tuesday’s 62-44 loss against Ridge View averaging 20.9 points per game, and he sends a text message after every game asking three questions, all in the same realm.

Claeys asks Krei how he can get better offensively, defensively and off the court mentally. It’s a tradition that continued on this year, as Krei and Claeys have had a player-coach relationship dating back to Claeys’ seventh-grade season.

Claeys used to play for Krei on the Sioux City boys basketball homeschool team.

Now, they’re reunited at Siouxland Christian.

“The first time I met him, I coached for the homeschooled team, and we started to have some traditions,” Krei said. “I went up to Dordt and never got on the team, but it’s very rare to see a kid asking how to improve mindset-wise. Tonight, he could have gotten 20, but he got 13 and moved the ball around. From my past record, his future is looking very bright.”

the Siouxland Christian High School boys basketball team was going to need some time.

The first-year Eagles coach knew that learning a brand-new system was going to be a work-in-progress, but over the last couple of weeks, the Eagles have shown progress.

Krei wasn’t sure how long the development was going to take, but he also had a group that was willing to learn and grow day-by-day.

“We’re focusing on ball movement and player movement,” Krei said. “If we can get the ball moving and everyone touching the ball, it ends up being a lot more fun. How long to implement that can take a long time. You can get the plays down at a certain level, but it can take a year or two to really get all the options down.

“I had the same head coach when I played,” Krei said. “Their willingness to accept my mistakes is astounding. That’s what is giving us all this growth.”

That growth equated to success, especially last week.

The Eagles won their first game of the season last Tuesday, beating River Valley 61-52 then MVAOCOU on Saturday.

That instilled the confidence that the Eagles have been looking for.

“It was a lot of fun, but it wasn’t because of that moment,” Krei said. “It was a culmination of the whole season. We’re trying a whole bunch of new stuff, and so, getting two wins in a row was helpful and now we’re back to the drawing board.”

The Eagles’ other player who is averaging in double figures is Nolan Porter. The Eagles junior entered the week averaging 13.8 ppg.

On defense, the Eagles know they need to improve if they want to improve on that win-loss record.

The Eagles have allowed 60 or more points in all but one of their losses.

On Tuesday, the Raptors were able to create turnovers and find success in transition. When the Raptors were in a half-court set, they set up in isolation sets, allowing senior Cade Harriman to drive to the lane.

The Eagles have traditionally gone with a man-to-man defensive set, and Krei wants to continue that.

“It’s what they know, and I’m good staying with that as long as they keep growing and learning,” Krei said. “You look at the record and say we won two of our games, and statistically, you can see growth has been happening. Growth is not always linear. A lot of the stuff they learned over the last few weeks has been growing since November.”

Raptors seek discipline

If the Raptors want to make a deep run in the postseason, coach Alex Warnke broke it down with one word: Discipline.

“When we played disciplined defense, that really fueled our offense,” Warnke said. “Guys know their roles, but when you go play in front of a crowd, it’s a whole different story and keep focused. In fact, the last two weeks have been our best weeks of practice and I can see that discipline.”

Harriman led the Raptors with 24 points, making nine shots.

Harriman thought when the Raptors were getting out in transition to close out the third quarter, that’s when they played at their best.

“We have a lot of guys who can make good plays out of transition,” Harriman said.

