Sloan Westwood controls the action and Correctionville River Valley 67-47

Sloan Westwood gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Correctionville River Valley 67-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Sloan Westwood and Correctionville River Valley squared off with January 13, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School last season.
