Sloan Westwood engineers impressive victory over Moville Woodbury Central 74-42

Sloan Westwood lit up the scoreboard on December 9 to propel past Moville Woodbury Central for a 74-42 victory at Sloan Westwood High on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action

The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Sloan Westwood played in a 70-64 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Sloan Westwood faced off against Hinton and Moville Woodbury Central took on Hartley H-M-S on December 1 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

