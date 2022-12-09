Sloan Westwood engineers impressive victory over Moville Woodbury Central 74-42

Sloan Westwood lit up the scoreboard on December 9 to propel past Moville Woodbury Central for a 74-42 victory at Sloan Westwood High on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action
The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Sloan Westwood played in a 70-64 game on February 1, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Sloan Westwood faced off against Hinton and Moville Woodbury Central took on Hartley H-M-S on December 1 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.