Sloan Westwood gallops past Mapleton MVAOCOU 60-43

Sloan Westwood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Mapleton MVAOCOU 60-43 in Iowa boys basketball on January 21.
In recent action on January 15, Sloan Westwood faced off against Council Bluffs St. Albert and Mapleton MVAOCOU took on Kingsley-Pierson on January 7 at Mapleton MVAOCOU. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.