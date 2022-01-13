Sloan Westwood imposes its will on Correctionville River Valley 70-40

Sloan Westwood handled Correctionville River Valley 70-40 in an impressive showing during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 7, Sloan Westwood faced off against Holstein Ridge View and Correctionville River Valley took on Onawa West Monona on January 7 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.