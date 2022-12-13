 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sloan Westwood nets nifty victory over Lawton-Bronson 67-64

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Sloan Westwood had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Lawton-Bronson 67-64 in Iowa boys basketball on December 13.

Last season, Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson squared off with December 14, 2021 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Sloan Westwood faced off against Hinton and Lawton-Bronson took on Moville Woodbury Central on December 6 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

