Sloan Westwood overcomes Holstein Ridge View in seat-squirming affair 62-58

Sloan Westwood eventually plied victory away from Holstein Ridge View 62-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 26.
Last season, Holstein Ridge View and Sloan Westwood faced off on January 28, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Holstein Ridge View faced off against Moville Woodbury Central and Sloan Westwood took on Mapleton MVAOCOU on January 20 at Sloan Westwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
