Sloan Westwood tops Council Bluffs St. Albert 66-50

Sloan Westwood dumped Council Bluffs St. Albert 66-50 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 14.

The last time Council Bluffs St. Albert and Sloan Westwood played in a 70-49 game on January 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 7, Sloan Westwood faced off against Hawarden West Sioux. For results, click here.

