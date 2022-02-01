Some kind of impressive: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln pounds Sioux City S.C. West 63-39

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln handled Sioux City S.C. West 63-39 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took on LeMars on January 21 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.