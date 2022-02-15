South Sioux City slips past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63-58

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and South Sioux City nabbed it to nudge past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63-58 in a Nebraska boys basketball matchup.

The Warriors started on steady ground by forging a 12-8 lead over the Cardinals at the end of the first quarter.

South Sioux City's offense darted to a 26-24 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at halftime.

South Sioux City's influence showed as it carried a 40-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

