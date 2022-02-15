 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South Sioux City slips past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63-58

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and South Sioux City nabbed it to nudge past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63-58 in a Nebraska boys basketball matchup.

Recently on February 4 , Sergeant Bluff-Luton squared up on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Warriors started on steady ground by forging a 12-8 lead over the Cardinals at the end of the first quarter.

South Sioux City's offense darted to a 26-24 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at halftime.

South Sioux City's influence showed as it carried a 40-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Boyden-Hull vs Hinton basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News