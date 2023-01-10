 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

South Sioux City survives taut tilt with Sioux City S.C. North 73-72

The cardiac kids of South Sioux City unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City S.C. North 73-72 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

South Sioux City moved in front of Sioux City S.C. North 20-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals opened a giant 42-27 gap over the Stars at the half.

Sioux City S.C. North stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 55-52.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 20-18 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 5, South Sioux City squared off with Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic in a basketball game. For more, click here.

