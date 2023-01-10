South Sioux City survives taut tilt with Sioux City S.C. North 73-72

The cardiac kids of South Sioux City unleashed every advantage to outlast Sioux City S.C. North 73-72 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
South Sioux City moved in front of Sioux City S.C. North 20-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Cardinals opened a giant 42-27 gap over the Stars at the half.
Sioux City S.C. North stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 55-52.
The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 20-18 in the fourth quarter.
