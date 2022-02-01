Stopped cold: Kingsley-Pierson thwarts Onawa West Monona's quest 54-43

Kingsley-Pierson handed Onawa West Monona a tough 54-43 loss on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Kingsley-Pierson's offense moved to a 28-25 lead over Onawa West Monona at the intermission.
In recent action on January 18, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Onawa West Monona took on Moville Woodbury Central on January 20 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
