Stopped cold: Kingsley-Pierson thwarts Onawa West Monona's quest 54-43

Kingsley-Pierson handed Onawa West Monona a tough 54-43 loss on February 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Kingsley-Pierson's offense moved to a 28-25 lead over Onawa West Monona at the intermission.

In recent action on January 18, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Onawa West Monona took on Moville Woodbury Central on January 20 at Moville Woodbury Central High School.

