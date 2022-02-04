 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stopped cold: Onawa West Monona thwarts Sloan Westwood's quest 58-45

Onawa West Monona dumped Sloan Westwood 58-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 28, Onawa West Monona faced off against Moville Woodbury Central and Sloan Westwood took on Holstein Ridge View on January 28 at Sloan Westwood High School. Click here for a recap

