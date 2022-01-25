Stopped cold: Sergeant Bluff-Luton thwarts Sioux City S.C. North's quest 62-50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton grabbed a 62-50 victory at the expense of Sioux City S.C. North in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against LeMars and Sioux City S.C. North took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on January 18 at Sioux City North High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.