Storm Lake St. Marys' convoy passes Correctionville River Valley 72-61

Storm Lake St. Marys charged Correctionville River Valley and collected a 72-61 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 16.
Storm Lake St. Marys' offense jumped to a 27-26 lead over Correctionville River Valley at halftime.
