Storm warning: Hull Trinity Christian unleashes full fury on Correctionville River Valley 68-31

Hull Trinity Christian offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Correctionville River Valley with an all-around effort during this 68-31 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.
In recent action on January 13, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Correctionville River Valley took on Sloan Westwood on January 13 at Sloan Westwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.