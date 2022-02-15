Storm warning: North Sioux City Dakota Valley unleashes full fury on Sioux City S.C. West 89-41

North Sioux City Dakota Valley didn't tinker around with Sioux City S.C. West. an 89-41 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Recently on February 7 , Sioux City S.C. West squared up on Storm Lake in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.