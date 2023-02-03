Remsen St. Mary's left no doubt on Friday, controlling Akron-Westfield from start to finish for a 67-43 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 3.

Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Akron-Westfield squared off with February 14, 2022 at Remsen St. Mary's High School last season. Click here for a recap.

