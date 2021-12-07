Storm warning: Remsen St. Mary's unleashes full fury on Paullina South O'Brien 57-34

Remsen St. Mary's swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Paullina South O'Brien 57-34 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 7.

Remsen St. Mary's' offense darted to a 26-18 lead over Paullina South O'Brien at the half.

The Hawks darted in front of the Wolverines 16-11 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

