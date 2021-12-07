Storm warning: Remsen St. Mary's unleashes full fury on Paullina South O'Brien 57-34

Remsen St. Mary's swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Paullina South O'Brien 57-34 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 7.
Remsen St. Mary's' offense darted to a 26-18 lead over Paullina South O'Brien at the half.
The Hawks darted in front of the Wolverines 16-11 to begin the second quarter.
