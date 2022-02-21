 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic rains down on Atlantic 72-47

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic didn't tinker around with Atlantic. A 72-47 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.

Recently on February 15 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Omaha Skutt Catholic in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Crusaders made the first move by forging a 16-12 margin over the Trojans after the first quarter.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's offense darted to a 31-26 lead over Atlantic at halftime.

The Crusaders' edge showed as they carried a 49-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

