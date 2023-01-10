 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surge sends Sergeant Bluff-Luton past Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 65-50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton seemed to be sleepwalking at one point, but awoke to defeat Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 65-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.

Last season, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with February 4, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 5, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with South Sioux City in a basketball game. For more, click here.

