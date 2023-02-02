Moville Woodbury Central posted a narrow 54-50 win over Correctionville River Valley during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Correctionville River Valley played in a 83-44 game on December 3, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 26, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Mapleton MVAOCOU . For more, click here. Moville Woodbury Central took on Ida Grove OA-Bcig on January 26 at Ida Grove OA-Bcig. For a full recap, click here.

