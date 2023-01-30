 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a breath: Sergeant Bluff-Luton deserves it after OT win against Sioux City S.C. East 60-56

Sergeant Bluff-Luton required extra time, but it got the job done against Sioux City S.C. East in a 60-56 affair in Iowa boys basketball on January 30.

The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton played in a 77-43 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Sioux City S.C. North . For more, click here. Sioux City S.C. East took on Sioux City S.C. West on January 24 at Sioux City East High School. For a full recap, click here.

