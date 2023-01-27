Take a seat: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic owns Paullina South O'Brien in huge victory 79-54

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Paullina South O'Brien during this 79-54 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.
In recent action on January 20, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Orange City Unity Christian and Paullina South O'Brien took on Akron-Westfield on January 20 at Paullina South O'Brien High School. For results, click here.
