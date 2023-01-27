 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Take a seat: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic owns Paullina South O'Brien in huge victory 79-54

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Paullina South O'Brien during this 79-54 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.

In recent action on January 20, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Orange City Unity Christian and Paullina South O'Brien took on Akron-Westfield on January 20 at Paullina South O'Brien High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

