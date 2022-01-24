Taking on water: Council Bluffs Lewis Central sinks Sioux City S.C. North 71-53

Playing with a winning hand, Council Bluffs Lewis Central trumped Sioux City S.C. North 71-53 on January 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 18 , Sioux City S.C. North squared up on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
