Taking on water: Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian sinks Homer 51-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian put just enough pressure on Homer to earn a 51-41 victory during this Nebraska boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 10, Homer faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian took on Ida Grove OA-Bcig on January 20 at Ida Grove OA-Bcig. For more, click here.
