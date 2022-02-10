 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taking on water: Spencer sinks Sioux City S.C. North 69-58

Spencer charged Sioux City S.C. North and collected a 69-58 victory in Iowa boys basketball on February 10.

Spencer made the first move by forging a 23-19 margin over Sioux City S.C. North after the first quarter.

Spencer's offense moved to a 40-33 lead over Sioux City S.C. North at the intermission.

Spencer's position showed as it carried a 50-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 1 , Sioux City S.C. North squared up on LeMars in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

