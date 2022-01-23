 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL

Tanner Te Slaa breaks Boyden-Hull scoring record

031320-Boyden-North-008

Boyden-Hull's sophomore Tanner Te Slaa looks to pass the ball during Friday's IHSAA Class 2A championship game against North Linn, Troy Mills at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa March 13, 2020.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

HULL, Iowa — Boyden-Hull senior Tanner Te Slaa made history on Saturday night, when he broke the program's all-time scoring record in the Comets' 78-44 win over South O'Brien. 

Te Slaa broke Loren De Kruyf's 32 year old record of 1,605 career points, a record that was set in 1990. 

The Comets scored 20 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second to go into the half with a 32-26 lead. In the second half, Boyden-Hull outscored the Wolverines, 46-18, to clinch their 12th win of the season. 

Boyden-Hull will play Tuesday, at Rock Valley. 

