Tanner Te Slaa breaks Boyden-Hull scoring record

HULL, Iowa — Boyden-Hull senior Tanner Te Slaa made history on Saturday night, when he broke the program's all-time scoring record in the Comets' 78-44 win over South O'Brien.
Te Slaa broke Loren De Kruyf's 32 year old record of 1,605 career points, a record that was set in 1990.
The Comets scored 20 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second to go into the half with a 32-26 lead. In the second half, Boyden-Hull outscored the Wolverines, 46-18, to clinch their 12th win of the season.
Boyden-Hull will play Tuesday, at Rock Valley.