Too close for comfort: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson strains past LeMars 62-58

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off LeMars 62-58 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, LeMars and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson squared off with January 28, 2022 at LeMars High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and LeMars took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on January 20 at LeMars High School. For a full recap, click here.
