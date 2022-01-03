Too close for comfort: LeMars edges Sioux Center 68-62

LeMars broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Sioux Center 68-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 21 , LeMars squared up on Harrisburg in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Warriors fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
The Bulldogs jumped in front of the Warriors 52-40 going into the fourth quarter.
The first quarter gave LeMars a 28-23 lead over Sioux Center.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.