Too close for comfort: LeMars edges Sioux Center 68-62

LeMars broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Sioux Center 68-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Warriors fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The Bulldogs jumped in front of the Warriors 52-40 going into the fourth quarter.

The first quarter gave LeMars a 28-23 lead over Sioux Center.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.