 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Too close for comfort: LeMars edges Sioux Center 68-62

  • 0

LeMars broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Sioux Center 68-62 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 21 , LeMars squared up on Harrisburg in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Warriors fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The Bulldogs jumped in front of the Warriors 52-40 going into the fourth quarter.

The first quarter gave LeMars a 28-23 lead over Sioux Center.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News