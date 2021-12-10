Too close for comfort: Sioux City S.C. North edges Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47-44

Sioux City S.C. North didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47-44 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 10.
