Too much fuss: Kingsley-Pierson stresses Holstein Ridge View 66-55

Kingsley-Pierson handed Holstein Ridge View a tough 66-55 loss in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Kingsley-Pierson's shooting moved to a 29-23 lead over Holstein Ridge View at halftime.

