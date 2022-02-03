Too much punch: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic knocks out LeMars 52-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic spurred past LeMars 52-42 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on February 3 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 29, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Hull Western Christian and LeMars took on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on January 28 at LeMars High School. For a full recap, click here.
