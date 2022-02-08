Too much punch: Sioux City S.C. East knocks out LeMars 70-53

Sioux City S.C. East grabbed a 70-53 victory at the expense of LeMars during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 1, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on February 3 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.