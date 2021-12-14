Too wild to tame: Hartley H-M-S topples Akron-Westfield 55-38

Hartley H-M-S notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Akron-Westfield 55-38 in Iowa boys basketball on December 14.
In recent action on December 3, Akron-Westfield faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Hartley H-M-S took on Moville Woodbury Central on December 2 at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School. For more, click here.
