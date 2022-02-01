Too wild to tame: Lawton-Bronson topples Mapleton MVAOCOU 61-45

Saddled up and ready to go, Lawton-Bronson spurred past Mapleton MVAOCOU 61-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Mapleton MVAOCOU took on Sloan Westwood on January 21 at Sloan Westwood High School. Click here for a recap
