Too wild to tame: Moville Woodbury Central topples Hull Trinity Christian 66-50

Moville Woodbury Central trucked Hull Trinity Christian on the road to a 66-50 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Hull Trinity Christian took on Remsen St. Mary's on January 18 at Hull Trinity Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.
