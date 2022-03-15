Top-seeded Dakota Valley not overlooking anyone in Class A state basketball tournament

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jason Kleis gets asked the question multiple times a week whether his team being undefeated is a bad omen.

The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball coach said this specific group of Panthers doesn’t really talk about being 23-0 heading into the Class A tournament.

They just want to win the state championship.

“They’re used to winning and they’re competitive kids,” Kleis said. “We never have to focus them up in practice. They come in dialed in every day. I think we’re 46-3 over the last two years. They still have a bitter taste in their mouth after what happened last year. What’s special about this group is they can flat out play.”

Last year, the Panthers were the No. 2 seed, and entered the tournament with a 21-2 record. They had Paul Bruns and Isaac Bruns leading the team, and some younger players were starting to turn the corner.

The Panthers won their state quarterfinal game against Chamberlain, then lost in the semifinals against No. 3 Sioux Valley.

They ended up winning their third-place game over No. 8 Dell Rapids, but third place didn’t feel as sweet.

That feeling has stayed with the Panthers at the beginning of the year, and it’s come to the forefront this week.

“That’s definitely been in the back of our minds,” Isaac Bruns said. “I think it’s helped us so far in what we’ve done. One thing that I know during the state tournament, you can’t take anything for granted. Anything can happen. We need to make sure we’re ready.”

The Panthers are the No. 1 seed heading into the Class A tourney, which starts Thursday at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City. This is their first time as a No. 1 seed, hoping to defend it and win their first title in school history.

The Panthers have won by double digits in each of their last 11 games, including wins against Vermillion twice, East and Madison.

There have been two games since the holiday break, however, where the Panthers have won by single digits.

One of them came against Sioux Falls Christian, which is Dakota Valley’s opponent at noon Thursday in Rapid City.

The Panthers beat the Chargers by six on Jan. 27, and Isaac Bruns scored 26 points in the win.

Randy Rosenquist scored 11 points while Sam Faldmo scored nine points.

“We had a kid make a big play or two at the end, and that always helps,” Kleis said. “They’re a tough matchup for us. They have a lot of size, they’re just smart. They’ve played all the Sioux Falls schools and have played them tough. I think the one thing that we learned is that it’s going to be anyone’s game. It’ll be a grinder of a game.”

Isaac Bruns leads the Panthers with 24.1 points per game, and he’s scored more than his average five times in the last month alone.

He scored 27 points in the SoDak16 win against Madison, while his biggest point total throughout the last month was 33 against Lennox.

"It's weird to say, but Isaac has had kind of a quiet year," Kleis said. "This year, he's bought into the team concept. He could score a lot more. He's done a great job. He's such a hard worker. He's so competitive, almost to a fault. He'll keep getting better."

Even though Bruns has scored 554 points as a junior, he knows he has other role players around him who can score the ball.

“A lot of us have played since we were younger,” Bruns said. “I think a good balance has helped us be undefeated. We have a lot of guys who can score. We pass the ball around and no one is really afraid to shoot it.”

Rosenquist enters the state tournament averaging 12.8 ppg, while Jaxson Wingert has averaged 10.3 ppg.

Wingert didn’t play much last season, but as a sophomore, he earned honorable mention status in the All-Dakota XII Conference teams.

“Offensively, we’ve clicked these last few weeks,” Kleis said. “Our headliner guys are awesome, but our one through eight that we play a lot and our one through 16 guys, this is the best collective group we’ve ever had. We don’t fall off much athletically when we go to the bench.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.