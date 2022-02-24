 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tough tussle: Humboldt steps past LeMars 57-54

With little to no wiggle room, Humboldt nosed past LeMars 57-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Wildcats' offense moved to a 29-22 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Bulldogs' finishing flurry, but the Wildcats swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

