Tough tussle: LeMars breaks free from Sioux City S.C. North 58-53

LeMars derailed Sioux City S.C. North's hopes after a 58-53 verdict for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 16.
Last season, LeMars and Sioux City S.C. North faced off on February 1, 2022 at LeMars High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, LeMars faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City S.C. North took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on December 9 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.