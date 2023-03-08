Troy Mills North Linn didn't flinch, finally repelling Remsen St. Mary's 52-50 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Remsen St. Mary's started on steady ground by forging a 17-6 lead over Troy Mills North Linn at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Hawks would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 31-19 lead on the Lynx.

Remsen St. Mary's enjoyed a 45-32 lead over Troy Mills North Linn to start the fourth quarter.

A 20-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Lynx's defeat of the Hawks.

Last season, Troy Mills North Linn and Remsen St. Mary's faced off on March 9, 2022 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. Click here for a recap.

Recently on Feb. 25, Remsen St. Mary's squared off with Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

