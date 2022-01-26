Tyler Smith celebrates 17th birthday with win over Sioux City North

SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School junior Tyler Smith wanted one thing for his 17th birthday on Tuesday: A win.

Smith and his teammates delivered on that wish.

The Warriors pulled away in the second half — in large part to Smith finding rhythm — to beat the North Stars 62-50 at SB-L Elementary School.

Smith led the Warriors with 29 points, and he scored 20 of those during the final two quarters.

“My teammates got me open shots, and once I knocked a couple, I got it going,” Smith said. “I knew I was going to be able to knock a couple down.”

Smith is one of several juniors on the team who have gotten comfortable in their new roles as the season progressed.

Smith knows there’s room to improve, but it’s a big step up from where he was last season.

Last year on the basketball court, Smith simply had to be a guy to take some pressure off of Majok Majouk and Jake Layman. He didn’t have to do a whole lot, but when he did, it was welcomed stress off the two current freshmen at Southwest Minnesota State.

Smith then suffered a foot injury during a practice last season that cut his season short, but that didn’t mean his role was going to change going into this winter.

Smith was the only returning varsity player from a team that made it to the Class 3A state tournament. Smith had to bring that experience and leadership to a group that didn’t have much varsity playing time.

Sure, the team brought athleticism, and has shown that throughout the season, but Smith had to step up and be a leader — something he has been familiar with as the Warriors’ quarterback the last couple seasons.

“I was used to that bigger leadership role from football,” Smith said. “We have a bunch of guys and it helped me gain a new perspective from being more of an uplifting leader than a negative one. We’ve grown a lot, and it’s shown in our games. We’re a lot more comfortable with each other.”

Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf was expecting Smith to bring his leadership from the football field inside to the hardwood, and Smith has certainly delivered on that.

“He needed to embrace that leadership role, but leadership comes naturally to Tyler,” Vander Schaaf said. “He knows how to do that. He’s done a very good job of it all year.”

“He’s definitely grown as a player,” Vander Schaaf added. “He even has said his role last year was a great role, because all he had to do was bring the energy, but he didn’t have all the attention on him. Now, that’s all changed.”

Smith was the only double-digit scorer for the Warriors, but Nick Hinkel and Scott Kroll each scored nine points.

North sees growth

The Stars shot very well during the first half, and that allowed the Stars to hang around with SB-L during the first half.

North trailed the Warriors 30-29 at the half, as it made six 3-pointers during the first 16 minutes.

Even though the Warriors pulled away during the second half, North coach David Den Herder was pleased with how his team played.

“I think the 62-50 final is a little misleading,” Den Herder said. “I was overall happy with how we played the whole game. I feel like we’re in these three-, four-possession games a lot. We’re not making those plays at the end of the game.”

Compared to last year, Den Herder said the Stars are much more competitive this year, even though their 1-14 record may not show it. The Stars won four games last year.

The Stars’ worst loss of the season was a 45-point defeat to Council Bluffs Lincoln a couple weeks ago.

The Stars play strong first halves, but run out of gas in the second half.

“These losses can be wins if we can tighten some things up,” Den Herder said. “We’re definitely more competitive. We’ve competed. We’ve given good effort. We have to figure out how to get over the hump.”

Stars senior Carter Pinney led his team with 19 points.

