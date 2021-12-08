UPDATED BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Preston Dobbs leads East in win over Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY — Preston Dobbs scored 21 points off the bench to lead the East High School boys basketball team on Tuesday in a 93-37 win over Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Dobbs made four 3s, including four during the first half.

Ben Jackson scored 12 points, Cole Ritchie 11 and Brandt Van Dyke 10.

East led 57-17 at the half.

Bishop Heelan 60, North 36: Crusaders sophomore Matt Noll led his squad with a 16-point game. He was 5-for-13 from the floor.

Nick Miller also scored 11 points for Heelan.

The Crusaders were 21-for-47 from the floor.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 61, Le Mars 53: The Bulldogs tried to come back in the fourth quarter with a 14-7 advantage, but the Lynx held on to win.

Bulldogs senior Caleb Dreckman had a team-high 23 points. He made seven free throws.

Reece Spieler also made seven shots from the line, ending up with 11 points. Spieler also had seven rebounds.

Remsen St. Mary’s 57, South O’Brien 34: The Hawks limited the Wolverines to take 26 shots on the night, and the home Wolverines made 11 of them.

Ben Woodall led the Wolverines with eight points.

Woodbury Central 71, Lawton-Bronson 46: Aidan O’Mara and Dallas Kluender both scored 23 points to spark the Wildcats.

The Wildcats led 32-23 at the half.

Isaac Stadsvold led the Eagles with 12 points.

Sioux Central 73, Alta-Aurelia 40: The Rebels scored 27 third-quarter points to secure the win over the Warriors.

Rebels junior Jacob Hargens scored 31 points on 14-for-17 shooting. Ethan Mills had a 13-point night.

Tanner Randall led A-A with 15 points and six rebounds.

OABCIG 55, MVAOCOU 27: The Falcons from Odebolt/Arthur/Battle Creek/Ida Grove outscored the Rams 20-3 during the third quarter.

Easton Harms led the Falcons with 14 points, and he also had four assists.

Senior Jaxon Clausen scored 10, as did junior Beckett DeJean.

Unity Christian 65, West Sioux 63: Bo Byl led the Knights with 16 points, while James Bouma had a 14-point night.

Ridge View 67, River Valley 34: Cade Harriman’s 19 points helped the Raptors beat the Wolverines on Tuesday. Harriman was 9 of 15.

Tracin Price had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Caleb Burns and Trevor Towne led the Wolverines, both with 10 points.

Denison-Schleswig 78, Glenwood 70 (OT): The Monarchs moved to 3-0 on the season by outscoring Glenwood 15-7 in the extra frame.

The game was tied at 63-63 at the end of regulation.

Monarchs senior Aiden Schuttinga and sophomore Luke Wiebers both scored 19 points in the win.

Sophomore Lance Arkfeld had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Central Lyon 75, Sioux Center 61: The Lions outscored the Warriors 22-11 during the second quarter to create their distance.

Mason Gerleman and Zach Lutmer both scored 21 points for the Lions.

Okoboji 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 59: Pioneers senior Lucas Lorenzen dropped 40 points in the win on Tuesday. He was 13-for-23 and three of those makes came behind the 3-point arc.

He also made 11 of 11 free throws.

Lorenzen also had 15 rebounds.

Kaleb Peschong had 12 points for the Pioneers.

Estherville-Lincoln Central 82, Western Christian 74: Ty Van Essen’s 20 points weren’t enough for the Class 2A top-ranked Wolfpack to beat the Class 3A No. 5-ranked team in this week’s poll.

Tate VanRegenmorter had 12 while Wyatt Gulker scored 11 points.

Owen Larson led the Midgets with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0