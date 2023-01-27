Wakefield edges Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in matchup of top Northeast Nebraska boys teams

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Trailing by one against Wakefield with about 20 seconds to play, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge came down the court with a chance to win the game Thursday night.

Wakefield's Cade Johnson rebounded an errant Bears shot with about six seconds left. Johnson missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw.

"It bounced right to one of our guys, and we passed it around to run the clock out," Wakefield head coach Joe Wendte said.

After the Bears fouled with .3 seconds left, Wakefield hit a free throw to make the final margin, 44-42.

The contest culminiated a slugfest between two of the best boys basketball teams in Northeast Nebraska and two of the state's top individual scorers.

LCC, which fell to 13-5, came into the contest ranked No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald's latest Class 2-A poll. Wakefield again made a strong came for entering the top 10 after raising its season record to 15-2.

The Trojans have won eight in a row since their last loss, 47-44 to Ponca in the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout holiday tournament in Wayne.

Wakefield and LCC traded baskets to start Tuesday night's game, with the Trojans taking a slim 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Wakefield then outscored the Bears 12-4 in the second quarter to take a nine-point lead at halftime.

LCC roared back after the intermission, going on a 16-5 run to claim a 33-31 lead after three periods.

"We kind of got lost in some positions on offense against their zone press and their half court trap," Wendte said. "In the fourth quarter, we did a beter job of finding the creases and getting the good spots where we could attack.

"We got the lead back in the fourth and kind of held on."

As they have all season, Wendte's senior-dominated starting five logged heavy minutes. Jonathan Birkley was the only player to come off the bench Tuesday night.

Johnson, a senior point guard who leads the Trojans in scoring with an average of 22.1 points per game, had 14 points against the Bears. Senior shooting guard Eliseo Sarmiento, who averages 12.1 points per game, matched Johnson for the team-high scoring honors with 14.

LCC's Jake Rath, who averages 21.6 points per game, finished with a team-high 20 points Tuesday night. But the Trojans held the senior center to just two points in the first half.

"We did a really good job on him," Wendt said. "We really focused on doubling him in the post in the first half. We had probably three or four steals with them trying to get the ball in the post."

Rath recorded a double-double, hauling down a game-high 19 rebounds. Coming into the contest, the senior ranked second in the state in all classes with 12.5 boards per contest.

Tyler Olson was the only other Bear in double-figure scoring with 10 points.

Both teams were cold from the field, with Wakefield hitting 35.9% of its shots, while LCC shot 20.2% from the floor.